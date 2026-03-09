Design Must Become Strategic Capability for Viksit Bharat: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said India is entering a decisive decade of development, stressing that design should be treated as a strategic national capability rather than merely a cosmetic enhancement.

Addressing the Post-Budget Webinar 2026 on the New National Institute of Design (NID) in New Delhi, the Minister said design plays a crucial role in connecting technology with people and transforming ideas into impactful products, systems and experiences.

Design Key to India’s Growth Vision

Goyal highlighted India’s demographic and technological strengths as major drivers of the country’s development trajectory.

He noted that India’s average age of about 28.5 years, combined with the output of nearly 2.3 million STEM graduates annually, provides a powerful foundation for economic growth.

According to the Minister, integrating design as a core capability will be critical for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

India’s Cultural Diversity as Design Capital

Emphasising India’s unique strengths, Goyal said the country’s cultural diversity represents its greatest design capital.

He pointed out that India’s culture, languages, textiles, food traditions and crafts change every few kilometres, creating a vast reservoir of creative inspiration.

By integrating these traditional elements into modern design practices, India can create distinctive products and experiences that are difficult for other countries to replicate, he said.

Expansion of National Institute of Design Network

The Minister highlighted the transformation of the National Institute of Design (NID) over the past decade.

He noted that the institution has evolved from a single premier institute into a nationwide network and an Institution of National Importance, expanding its role beyond aesthetic design to addressing technical and social challenges.

New NID to Be Established in Eastern India

Referring to provisions in the Union Budget 2026, Goyal announced the establishment of a new National Institute of Design in eastern India.

He said the design industry in India is growing rapidly, but there remains a shortage of trained designers capable of meeting industry demands and contributing to the global design ecosystem.

The new institute aims to bridge this gap and expand access to world-class design education.

Boost for Craft Clusters and MSMEs

Goyal said the eastern region of India is rich in culture, crafts, textiles and industry, but the absence of a strong design ecosystem has limited its potential.

The new NID will help connect traditional craft clusters, MSMEs and emerging industries with modern design education.

It will also help artisans move up the value chain and enable MSMEs to diversify their products and improve competitiveness.

Design Central to Atmanirbhar Bharat

The Minister emphasised that design education must place Indian cultural and civilisational knowledge at its core, rather than treating it as an optional component.

He said design will play an important role in advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and building a strong Brand India recognised globally for quality, innovation and new technologies.

Addressing Emerging Technologies

Goyal also spoke about the evolving technological landscape shaped by artificial intelligence, robotics and immersive media.

He warned that technology without thoughtful design can increase inequality and reduce usability.

India must therefore prepare its workforce and institutions to adopt and apply new technologies responsibly, ensuring that they benefit the country’s 1.4 billion citizens.

Designers as Nation Builders

Addressing young designers and students, the Minister said they are not just preparing for careers but contributing to nation building.

He noted that decisions made by designers in products, services and digital interfaces will influence how India is experienced by its own people and by the world.

Five-Point Agenda for Strengthening Design Ecosystem

Goyal proposed a five-point action agenda to strengthen India’s design ecosystem:

Position NIDs as knowledge hubs to promote innovative design across regions. Strengthen industry–academia linkages, including MSME design clinics and cluster projects. Establish Brand India and service design labs to improve citizen experiences in governance, tourism and healthcare. Develop AI and frontier technology design labs in collaboration with technical institutions. Build the new NID in eastern India as a model campus encouraging public–private partnerships and support for artisan communities.

Design as Pillar of India’s Development

Goyal expressed confidence that discussions during the webinar would help create a clear roadmap for integrating design into national development.

He said the new National Institute of Design in eastern India should emerge as a global symbol of innovation rooted in India’s cultural heritage.