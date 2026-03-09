Kenny Morolong Visits Kenya, Attends TikTok Safer Internet Summit

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong has arrived in Kenya on a working visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and engaging in discussions on digital safety and government communication.

During the visit, Morolong will also participate in the TikTok Safer Internet Summit 2026, scheduled to take place from 10 to 11 March.

Strengthening South Africa–Kenya Relations

Speaking on arrival, the Deputy Minister highlighted the strong economic and diplomatic ties between South Africa and Kenya, noting that Kenya is South Africa’s largest trading partner outside the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

He explained that Kenya primarily exports raw and primary products, while South Africa exports semi-processed and manufactured goods to the East African nation.

Morolong said the visit aims to deepen long-standing relations between the two countries, which have enjoyed close cooperation since 1994.

He also pointed to similarities in governance structures between the two nations, noting that both countries have recently experienced coalition or unity-based government arrangements following elections.

Sharing Best Practices in Government Communication

The Deputy Minister is accompanied by officials from the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) and Brand South Africa (Brand SA).

He said part of the visit will focus on exchanging best practices in government communication and public engagement.

“GCIS is responsible for coordinating government communication, and this visit provides an opportunity to share experiences and learn from Kenya’s communication systems,” Morolong said.

He added that Brand SA, which promotes South Africa’s global reputation, will use the engagement to showcase the country’s economic potential, cultural diversity and national strengths on international platforms.

Focus on Digital Safety and Social Media

A key highlight of the visit is Morolong’s participation in the TikTok Safer Internet Summit, which will bring together policymakers, digital platforms and stakeholders to discuss online safety, misinformation and responsible use of technology.

While acknowledging the opportunities provided by digital platforms, Morolong warned about the risks associated with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

“TikTok is one of the most empowering platforms in the hands of creatives. But technology also brings challenges,” he said.

Concern Over Deepfakes and Misinformation

The Deputy Minister highlighted concerns about the growing impact of deepfakes, misinformation and disinformation, particularly in the digital era.

He cited research indicating that only about 21% of South Africans in 2025 were able to distinguish between authentic content and deepfake material.

Morolong warned that such technologies could undermine public trust in governments and institutions if left unchecked.

He stressed that engaging with digital platforms like TikTok is essential to address these challenges and develop strategies to strengthen digital literacy and online safety.

Promoting Responsible Digital Ecosystems

The summit is expected to focus on improving collaboration between governments, technology companies and civil society to ensure safe digital environments for users, particularly young people and online creators.

Morolong said the discussions will help South Africa and other countries develop effective responses to emerging digital risks, while continuing to harness the benefits of digital innovation.