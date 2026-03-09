Mexico Set to Discuss USMCA Trade Pact with Canada

Mexico is poised to enter discussions with Canada at the onset of May concerning a review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), as disclosed by Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Monday. Ebrard underscored Mexico's consistent advocacy for preserving the agreement's trilateral nature.

Ebrard noted, however, that there remains a lack of clarity regarding when the United States and Canada will embark on their respective dialogues about the agreement. This uncertainty is weighing on the anticipated comprehensive trilateral talks.

Having replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in 2020, the USMCA serves as a cornerstone for economic relations between these North American nations. The upcoming dialogues aim to ensure that the interests of all parties continue to be aligned under this pivotal trade framework.

