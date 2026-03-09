Govt, Traditional Leaders Key to Service Delivery in Ehlanzeni: Bernice Swarts

Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Bernice Swarts has called for stronger collaboration between government, traditional leaders and communities to improve service delivery and drive development in Ehlanzeni District Municipality in Mpumalanga.

Speaking during a District Development Model (DDM) oversight visit, Swarts emphasised that coordinated governance guided by the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030 is essential to achieving inclusive development.

She noted that the District Development Model, which promotes the principle of “One Government, One Plan, One Budget,” aims to improve planning, budgeting and service delivery by aligning efforts across national, provincial and local government.

Role of Traditional Leaders

Swarts highlighted the critical role played by traditional leaders (Amakhosi) in development processes, noting their influence in guiding community priorities, land use and environmental management.

“They play a key role in unlocking land for development, strengthening social cohesion and supporting local economic initiatives,” she said.

Progress and Challenges

The Deputy Minister said the district has made encouraging progress during Phase II of the DDM, including improved coordination of service delivery projects, stronger stakeholder engagement and better alignment of sector programmes with the district’s One Plan.

However, challenges such as infrastructure backlogs and municipal financial constraints remain.

Investment and Development Focus

Swarts said the upcoming Ehlanzeni District Municipal Investment Indaba (12–13 March) is expected to help attract new investment and address socio-economic pressures in the district.

The Phase III One Plan for the district prioritises:

• Integrated planning and budgeting• Stronger public–private partnerships• Support for local small businesses• Implementation of catalytic development projects• Greater inclusion of youth, women and persons with disabilities

Swarts stressed that collaboration between government, communities, traditional leadership and private partners is essential to building resilient and inclusive local economies.