Vijay's CBI Summons: Karur Stampede Probe Intensifies

The CBI has summoned actor and political figure Vijay for questioning about the Karur stampede case but granted a 15-day extension due to his political engagements. The agency, overseeing the case on Supreme Court orders, also seeks Karur MLA V Senthil Balaji's statement, amid ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:18 IST
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into the September 2025 Karur stampede, issuing a summons to actor and TVK chief Vijay for further questioning on March 10. However, citing pressing political commitments, Vijay requested a 15-day extension, which the agency is considering as it plans fresh summons.

The CBI also attempted to serve a notice to Karur MLA V Senthil Balaji, whose staff refused to accept it. The notice was subsequently emailed, but no response has been received from Balaji thus far. The agency's efforts are part of a more extensive investigation initiated following a Supreme Court directive.

The Supreme Court had previously appointed a supervisory committee led by former Justice Ajay Rastogi to oversee the case, urging the need for a fair and impartial investigation to uphold public trust in the judicial process. The CBI continues to collect evidence related to the tragic stampede that led to numerous casualties and injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

