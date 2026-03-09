Vijay's CBI Summons: Karur Stampede Probe Intensifies

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into the September 2025 Karur stampede, issuing a summons to actor and TVK chief Vijay for further questioning on March 10. However, citing pressing political commitments, Vijay requested a 15-day extension, which the agency is considering as it plans fresh summons.

The CBI also attempted to serve a notice to Karur MLA V Senthil Balaji, whose staff refused to accept it. The notice was subsequently emailed, but no response has been received from Balaji thus far. The agency's efforts are part of a more extensive investigation initiated following a Supreme Court directive.

The Supreme Court had previously appointed a supervisory committee led by former Justice Ajay Rastogi to oversee the case, urging the need for a fair and impartial investigation to uphold public trust in the judicial process. The CBI continues to collect evidence related to the tragic stampede that led to numerous casualties and injuries.

