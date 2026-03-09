US Court Dismisses Terrorism Claims Against Binance

A U.S. federal court in the Southern District of New York has dismissed all claims brought against cryptocurrency exchange Binance under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), rejecting allegations that the company supported or conspired with terrorist organisations.

The lawsuit was filed by 535 plaintiffs, who alleged that Binance had provided material support linked to 64 terrorist attacks.

Court Rejects Key Allegations

In a 62-page ruling, the court concluded that the plaintiffs failed to establish any of their central claims. The decision stated that there was insufficient evidence to show that Binance:

Assisted terrorist organisations

Associated itself with terrorist attacks

Participated in or sought to advance such attacks

Engaged in any conspiracy with terrorist groups

As a result, the court dismissed all claims against the company.

Binance Calls Ruling a “Complete Vindication”

Reacting to the ruling, Eleanor Hughes, General Counsel at Binance, said the decision fully rejects the allegations made against the company.

“This dismissal is a complete vindication of all false allegations. The court has unambiguously rejected the narrative that Binance assisted terrorists,” Hughes said.

She added that the company would continue to defend itself against claims or reporting that misrepresent its operations.

Plaintiffs Allowed Time to Amend Complaint

Although the court dismissed the case, it granted plaintiffs 60 days to file an amended complaint, following a recent appellate decision that could affect the legal framework of the case.

Binance said it is confident that any amended complaint will not be able to overcome what the court described as fundamental deficiencies in the plaintiffs’ claims.

Binance Highlights Compliance Measures

The company also emphasised its ongoing investments in compliance systems, regulatory engagement and legal governance.

Binance stated that it will continue to work with regulators globally and operate within established legal frameworks while defending itself against claims it considers inaccurate.

The ruling represents a major legal victory for Binance, which remains the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by registered users.