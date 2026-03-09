Court Push for Passport Seizure in Swami Avimukteshwaranand Case

In a significant legal development, an application was submitted to a POCSO court on Monday, demanding the seizure of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's passport. This move follows allegations of sexual exploitation against the seer, alongside claims he intends to leave the country.

The petition was presented by complainant Ashutosh Brahmachari, who expressed concerns that Swami Avimukteshwaranand is planning to escape justice by fleeing abroad. Brahmachari stressed the importance of preventing the seer from influencing any ongoing investigations, highlighting the higher court's statement that his arrest has only been stayed, not cleared.

The court, having heard the submissions and concerns regarding the Swami's potential foreign travel preparations, has reserved its order on the plea. Additionally, Brahmachari mentioned a separate incident involving an attack on him, which is currently under investigation by the Government Railway Police following his formal complaint.

