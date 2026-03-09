Left Menu

Northeast Nigeria Rocked by Coordinated Militant Strikes

Islamist militants launched coordinated attacks in northeast Nigeria, killing at least 12 soldiers and three civilians. The attacks in Kukawa, Dalwa, and Goniri highlight the persistent threat of Boko Haram and ISWAP despite military efforts to curb insurgency. The Nigerian military vows to maintain control and intensify operations.

Islamist militants carried out overnight strikes across northeast Nigeria, killing at least 12 soldiers and three civilians, as reported by military sources and residents.

The militant assaults in Kukawa, Dalwa, and Goniri showcase the persisting threat of Boko Haram and ISWAP, despite long-standing military operations. The coordinated attacks demonstrate the growing capability of these groups to conduct multi-front assaults.

The Nigerian military has vowed to secure all affected areas, emphasizing its commitment to repelling such attacks and enhancing operations against insurgent strongholds in the region.

