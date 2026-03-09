Northeast Nigeria Rocked by Coordinated Militant Strikes

Islamist militants carried out overnight strikes across northeast Nigeria, killing at least 12 soldiers and three civilians, as reported by military sources and residents.

The militant assaults in Kukawa, Dalwa, and Goniri showcase the persisting threat of Boko Haram and ISWAP, despite long-standing military operations. The coordinated attacks demonstrate the growing capability of these groups to conduct multi-front assaults.

The Nigerian military has vowed to secure all affected areas, emphasizing its commitment to repelling such attacks and enhancing operations against insurgent strongholds in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)