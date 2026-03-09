Census 2027 Preparations Underway in J&K and Ladakh: Key Focus on Training and Data Accuracy

Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, urged officials in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to meticulously prepare for the upcoming Census 2027. His primary focus was on ensuring the quality and reliability of the data collected, which will significantly impact evidence-based policy making.

During a visit to the Directorate of Census Operations in Jammu and Kashmir, Narayan assessed the directorate's readiness and the training workshops planned across the regions. He emphasized the importance of comprehensive training for field staff, highlighting the necessity of understanding procedures and utilizing digital tools effectively.

The census process, set in two phases, will begin with a houselisting operation followed by population enumeration. The structured training hierarchy, involving national and master trainers, aims to equip 30,871 enumerators and supervisors adequately. Moreover, the government announced financial incentives for those involved in the extensive enumeration task.

