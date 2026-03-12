Mumbai Court Rejects Discharge Plea in Doctor Assault Case

A Mumbai court has rejected the plea for discharge by two brothers accused of assaulting medical professionals at a city hospital following the demise of their father in 2021.

The accused, Roshan and Rajesh Gupta, allegedly attacked doctors, including slapping one and tearing his shirt, after their father died during treatment. The incident was reported in an FIR by Dr. Rahul Dhadse.

Opposing the defense's argument of innocence, the prosecution argued sufficient evidence exists against the brothers. Judge S B Dige confirmed charges will be framed, citing Section 227 of the CrPC as the basis for moving forward with the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)