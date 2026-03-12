Left Menu

Mumbai Court Rejects Discharge Plea in Doctor Assault Case

A Mumbai court has denied the discharge plea of two brothers accused of assaulting doctors at a hospital following their father's death in 2021. The brothers, Roshan and Rajesh Gupta, allegedly attacked medical staff after their father's demise, leading the court to rule that there is enough evidence to proceed with framing charges.

A Mumbai court has rejected the plea for discharge by two brothers accused of assaulting medical professionals at a city hospital following the demise of their father in 2021.

The accused, Roshan and Rajesh Gupta, allegedly attacked doctors, including slapping one and tearing his shirt, after their father died during treatment. The incident was reported in an FIR by Dr. Rahul Dhadse.

Opposing the defense's argument of innocence, the prosecution argued sufficient evidence exists against the brothers. Judge S B Dige confirmed charges will be framed, citing Section 227 of the CrPC as the basis for moving forward with the case.

