Himachal Pradesh SDRF Triumphs Again in CSSR Competition

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) showcased its superior skills by securing first place in the National Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) Competition held in Ghaziabad.

Following the team from Himachal Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh SDRF finished in second place, while Andhra Pradesh SDRF took third. The Ghaziabad event saw enthusiastic participation from 30 teams representing various states and Union territories at the 8th Battalion campus of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Himachal's team not only defended its title but also set a new record by completing the competition tasks in an impressive 41 minutes. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan presented the trophy to SSP SDRF Arjit Sen Thakur during the closing ceremony, where DG NDRF Piyush Anand was also present.

(With inputs from agencies.)