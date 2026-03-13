Poland's Financial Fight: EU Funds and Defense Dilemma

In a controversial move, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced Poland's intent to use a European Union funding program for defense, despite a presidential veto. The decision has intensified political tensions, marking a significant standoff between Tusk and President Karol Nawrocki.

President Nawrocki, backed by nationalist elements, vetoed the bill that would allow Poland to access 43.7 billion euros in EU loans, citing long-term debt concerns. He called the initiative a German plot, likely to limit Poland's military autonomy and burden future generations with debt.

Tusk's administration argues that the EU's SAFE initiative offers vital, low-interest financing amid increasing threats from Russia. The veto risks stalling crucial defense investments, pushing Poland to rely on less flexible funding sources. Meanwhile, Nawrocki has proposed an alternative plan, seeking to use the central bank's gold reserves, an option regarded as impractical by the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)