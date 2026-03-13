Supreme Court Stands Firm Amid Tirumala Laddu Controversy

The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea on Friday seeking action against alleged misinformation about the Tirumala laddu controversy. It has instructed that the ongoing inquiry by the independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) not be hindered.

The court had earlier established a five-member SIT to investigate claims of animal fat usage in the famous Tirupati laddus amid political allegations. Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasized that the court should not serve as a political battleground.

A criminal case is active, and the matters are being investigated. The bench encouraged the petitioners to cooperate with authorities rather than pursue the plea. The Supreme Court remains focused on ensuring a fair investigation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)