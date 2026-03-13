Escalating Tensions: Israeli Evacuation Orders and Ground Incursions in Lebanon

The intensifying conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has resulted in widespread chaos throughout Lebanon, as over an eighth of the nation's territory is engulfed under Israeli evacuation orders. The United Nations peacekeeping mission disclosed Israeli ground troops have been observed making incursions, raising international concerns.

According to the Norwegian Refugee Council, these mandates have impacted approximately 1,470 square kilometers. Almost 700 Lebanese have perished, displacing more than 800,000 people, greatly straining the country's capacity to house and care for its population in distress.

UN officials warn that the escalation may worsen, as clashes exacerbate the strain on hospitals, with trauma cases surging. Aid groups prepare for further complications, setting up shelters nearing full capacity and seek international attention to the grave humanitarian crisis unfolding.

(With inputs from agencies.)