Supreme Court Dismisses Broad Plea for Public Safety Overhaul
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking extensive directions for public safety concerning roads, bridges, and electric wiring. The court deemed the petition akin to a 'shopping mall' of demands and stated that such sweeping orders are unmanageable without specificity. It suggested that high courts are more suited to address such financial and administrative issues.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has rejected a plea that sought expansive orders to ensure public safety regarding the maintenance of roads, bridges, and electric wiring, among other issues. The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, found the appeal too broad, likening it to a 'shopping mall' of demands.
Chief Justice Kant remarked that issuing such sweeping directions is nearly impossible and unmanageable unless the concerns are more specific. The court advised the petitioner to approach the jurisdictional high court with a properly drafted petition for more specific solutions.
The plea detailed demands for systematic audits and digitizing infrastructure-related fatality data. However, the court underscored that granting the requested reliefs would entail financial implications best considered by high courts, leading to the dismissal of the overarching request.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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