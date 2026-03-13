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Swedish Authorities Probe Tanker with Alleged Fake Flag in Baltic Sea

Swedish authorities are investigating the tanker 'Sea Owl I' for allegedly sailing under a false Comoros flag in the Baltic Sea. This is the second vessel in a week under suspicion of a false flag. Sweden is tightening controls on Russia's 'shadow fleet' of aging ships used for illicit cargo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:43 IST
Swedish Authorities Probe Tanker with Alleged Fake Flag in Baltic Sea
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  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish authorities have launched an investigation into a tanker allegedly sailing under a false flag in the Baltic Sea. The vessel, named 'Sea Owl I', was intercepted on Thursday by the Swedish Coast Guard near Trelleborg, Sweden. It reportedly bore the flag of the Comoros islands, though investigators suspect this was not the correct flag.

The tanker, included on the EU sanctions list, was en route from Brazil to Russia and had previously transported oil between the two countries. It did not appear to carry cargo when boarded. Authorities are conducting a thorough search and interviews to assess the ship's seaworthiness.

This incident marks the second such investigation within a week, as another ship, 'Caffa,' is also under scrutiny for allegedly transporting stolen grain with predominantly Russian crew members. Sweden has intensified insurance checks on foreign ships to tighten regulations around Russia's 'shadow fleet' of outdated vessels used for transporting restricted goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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