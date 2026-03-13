Delhi Court Delivers Life Sentences in 2017 Kirti Nagar Murder Case

In a major judicial development, a Delhi court handed life sentences to four men implicated in the 2017 murder of a 17-year-old in Kirti Nagar. The verdict, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Pooja Talwar, accentuated the indelible impact of the victim's brother's testimony.

The court noted the compelling nature of the evidence despite the defense's argument of a faulty investigation. Eyewitness accounts, particularly the unshaken testimony of the victim's brother, were pivotal in the conviction.

Emphasis was placed on the judicial principle that the quality of testimony, rather than quantity, guides the decision. The case underscores ongoing challenges in judicial processes, including accusations of witness intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)