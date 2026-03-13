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Israel Rebuffs Lebanon's Historic Offer Amid Rising Tensions

Israel turned down an historic direct talks offer from Lebanon, as President Joseph Aoun seeks to disarm Hezbollah to avoid conflict. Despite Lebanon's internal opposition to Hezbollah's armed status, Israel and the US showed little interest, citing Lebanon's inability to control Hezbollah's actions and past failures to confront the group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:18 IST
Israel Rebuffs Lebanon's Historic Offer Amid Rising Tensions
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In a historic diplomatic move, Lebanon extended an offer of direct talks to Israel, but the latter deemed it too little too late, citing Lebanon's inability to control Hezbollah. President Joseph Aoun has expressed his readiness for dialogue to disarm Hezbollah, defuse tensions, and normalize relations with Israel.

Aoun's proposal reflects a remarkable shift in Lebanon's domestic politics, showing unprecedented opposition to Hezbollah's armed status. However, Aoun's initiative received a cold reception from both Israel and the United States, with sources indicating Lebanon had little to offer at the negotiation table without tangible control over Hezbollah.

The deadlock continues as Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar acknowledged the readiness for dialogue but stressed that negotiations couldn't proceed amid ongoing aggression. This situation highlights the Lebanese government's challenges in curbing Hezbollah's influence, risking sparks of civil conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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