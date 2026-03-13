NATO Intercepts Third Iranian Missile: Tensions Flare Between Turkey and Iran

NATO air defenses successfully intercepted a third ballistic missile launched from Iran towards Turkey, according to the Turkish Defence Ministry. The ministry reported previous interceptions on March 4 and March 9 before this latest incident, urging Iran to clarify its actions.

Although Turkey has not disclosed the third missile's exact target, explosions were heard near Incirlik Air Base. Ankara maintains that it does not want to be drawn into the larger regional conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the U.S., as confirmed by both Turkish authorities and NATO.

Turkey, reliant on NATO's assistance due to insufficient domestic air defense systems, benefits from the eastern Mediterranean-based defenses. In response to the missile threats, NATO has increased its ballistic missile defenses around the region, deploying additional U.S. Patriot systems at strategically important sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)