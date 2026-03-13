NHRC Demands Justice in Holi Clash Killing

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken prompt action following the killing of a 26-year-old man named Tarun during Holi celebrations in Uttam Nagar, West Delhi. A notice was issued to the district magistrate and city police commissioner, requesting a comprehensive and impartial investigation report within two weeks.

According to the complaint filed by a person named Prakash, the incident stemmed from a minor accidental splash of water, leading to a severe clash. Tarun was allegedly assaulted by a group of individuals, resulting in his death. The NHRC stated this incident as a potential human rights violation.

The NHRC has directed authorities to gather and secure all forensic evidence and CCTV footage, urging a thorough investigation. Ensuring protection for the victim's family and proceeding with legal actions against the perpetrators remain top priorities in the ongoing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)