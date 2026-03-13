NHRC Demands Justice in Holi Clash Killing
The National Human Rights Commission has called for an impartial investigation into the killing of Tarun, a 26-year-old man, during a clash in West Delhi on Holi. Authorities have until March 24 to report their actions. The NHRC intervened following a complaint alleging human rights violations.
- Country:
- India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken prompt action following the killing of a 26-year-old man named Tarun during Holi celebrations in Uttam Nagar, West Delhi. A notice was issued to the district magistrate and city police commissioner, requesting a comprehensive and impartial investigation report within two weeks.
According to the complaint filed by a person named Prakash, the incident stemmed from a minor accidental splash of water, leading to a severe clash. Tarun was allegedly assaulted by a group of individuals, resulting in his death. The NHRC stated this incident as a potential human rights violation.
The NHRC has directed authorities to gather and secure all forensic evidence and CCTV footage, urging a thorough investigation. Ensuring protection for the victim's family and proceeding with legal actions against the perpetrators remain top priorities in the ongoing case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- NHRC
- Tarun
- Holi
- Delhi clash
- human rights
- investigation
- Uttam Nagar
- police
- forensic evidence
- justice
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