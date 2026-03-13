Bribery Scandal Unfolds at Russia's Star City Space Hub
A bribery scandal has erupted at Star City, Russia's main space training hub. The deputy head, along with the mayor, has been detained on charges involving over 9.9 million roubles. The allegations span 2023-2025 and involve favors in municipal contracts, highlighting corruption concerns at this historic site.
%5BRussia's%20space%20hub%20Star%20City%5D%2C%20located%20near%20Moscow%2C%20has%20been%20rocked%20by%20a%20bribery%20scandal%20involving%20its%20deputy%20head%20and%20the%20mayor.%20Reports%20from%20state%20news%20agencies%20TASS%20and%20RIA%20indicate%20that%20they%20have%20been%20detained%20along%20with%20six%20associates.%5B%20%5D
%5BThe%20mayor%2C%20Yevgeny%20Barishevsky%2C%20was%20previously%20placed%20under%20house%20arrest%20in%20January%20for%20allegedly%20accepting%20a%20bribe%20of%20365%2C000%20roubles%2C%20equivalent%20to%20%244%2C557.%20Investigators%20now%20claim%20to%20have%20evidence%20of%20several%20bribes%20totaling%20more%20than%209.9%20million%20roubles%20%28%24123%2C602%29%20being%20accepted%20between%202023%20and%202025.%5D%20%5B%20%5D
%5BStar%20City%2C%20historically%20shrouded%20in%20secrecy%20until%20after%20the%20Soviet%20Union's%20collapse%2C%20has%20been%20revealed%20to%20be%20a%20site%20of%20corruption%2C%20as%20bribes%20from%20businessmen%20facilitated%20the%20manipulation%20of%20municipal%20contracts.%20The%20scandal%20raises%20critical%20questions%20about%20integrity%20and%20accountability%20in%20important%20government%20facilities.%5D%20%5B%24 ext { }1%20%3D%2080.0955%20roubles%20%5D
(With inputs from agencies.)
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