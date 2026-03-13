Left Menu

Bribery Scandal Unfolds at Russia's Star City Space Hub

A bribery scandal has erupted at Star City, Russia's main space training hub. The deputy head, along with the mayor, has been detained on charges involving over 9.9 million roubles. The allegations span 2023-2025 and involve favors in municipal contracts, highlighting corruption concerns at this historic site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:32 IST
Bribery Scandal Unfolds at Russia's Star City Space Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

%5BRussia's%20space%20hub%20Star%20City%5D%2C%20located%20near%20Moscow%2C%20has%20been%20rocked%20by%20a%20bribery%20scandal%20involving%20its%20deputy%20head%20and%20the%20mayor.%20Reports%20from%20state%20news%20agencies%20TASS%20and%20RIA%20indicate%20that%20they%20have%20been%20detained%20along%20with%20six%20associates.%5B%20%5D

%5BThe%20mayor%2C%20Yevgeny%20Barishevsky%2C%20was%20previously%20placed%20under%20house%20arrest%20in%20January%20for%20allegedly%20accepting%20a%20bribe%20of%20365%2C000%20roubles%2C%20equivalent%20to%20%244%2C557.%20Investigators%20now%20claim%20to%20have%20evidence%20of%20several%20bribes%20totaling%20more%20than%209.9%20million%20roubles%20%28%24123%2C602%29%20being%20accepted%20between%202023%20and%202025.%5D%20%5B%20%5D

%5BStar%20City%2C%20historically%20shrouded%20in%20secrecy%20until%20after%20the%20Soviet%20Union's%20collapse%2C%20has%20been%20revealed%20to%20be%20a%20site%20of%20corruption%2C%20as%20bribes%20from%20businessmen%20facilitated%20the%20manipulation%20of%20municipal%20contracts.%20The%20scandal%20raises%20critical%20questions%20about%20integrity%20and%20accountability%20in%20important%20government%20facilities.%5D%20%5B%24 ext { }1%20%3D%2080.0955%20roubles%20%5D

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026