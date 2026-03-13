Yoga Mahotsav 2026 Launched; New Yoga Protocols for NCDs and Air Travel Introduced

The Ministry of Ayush today launched Yoga Mahotsav–2026 in New Delhi, marking the 100-day countdown to the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026. The event was inaugurated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, who also unveiled “10 Yoga Protocols for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and Target Groups” aimed at promoting preventive healthcare through Yoga.

The launch event signals the beginning of nationwide and global activities leading up to International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2026, reinforcing India’s role in promoting holistic health and wellness worldwide.

Eleven Years of IDY: From Global Idea to Mass Movement

Since its adoption by the United Nations in 2014 following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal, the International Day of Yoga has evolved into one of the world’s largest participatory wellness movements. Over the past eleven editions, the initiative has witnessed rapidly expanding international participation.

Highlighting the scale of the movement, officials noted that more than 26 crore people participated in International Day of Yoga 2025, reflecting Yoga’s growing global acceptance as a preventive and therapeutic health practice.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Prataprao Jadhav said:

“Over the past eleven years, under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the International Day of Yoga has evolved into a global celebration of wellness. Yoga is not merely a lifestyle practice but a powerful discipline that promotes mental clarity, physical health and emotional balance.”

He added that Yoga played an important role in helping people maintain resilience and well-being during challenging periods such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Yoga Protocols Target Lifestyle Diseases

A major highlight of the event was the launch of 10 specialised Yoga Protocols designed for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and specific population groups.

These protocols aim to support individuals across different age groups and health conditions, enabling them to:

Improve physical and mental health

Build resilience against lifestyle diseases

Encourage preventive healthcare practices

Enhance overall quality of life

Non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular conditions and obesity are among the leading causes of mortality globally. The Ministry of Ayush is positioning Yoga as a complementary preventive approach to address these conditions.

‘Yoga for Air Travel’: A New Wellness Innovation

The Minister also introduced a unique wellness initiative titled “Yoga for Air Travel.”

The protocol is a five-minute routine designed specifically for airline passengers, consisting of seated yogic practices, breathing exercises and short meditation techniques.

Experts who developed the routine say it can help:

Reduce travel-related stress and fatigue

Improve blood circulation during long flights

Relieve muscular stiffness

Promote calmness and mental relaxation

The initiative aims to make Yoga accessible even in high-stress environments such as air travel, encouraging people to integrate wellness practices into daily routines.

Yoga 365 Campaign to Promote Daily Practice

To encourage continuous engagement with Yoga throughout the year, the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Habuild under the Yoga 365 campaign.

The campaign will offer free daily online Yoga sessions, helping individuals adopt Yoga as a consistent habit in the run-up to IDY 2026.

During the event, Saurabh Bothra announced a toll-free number (1800-315-7008) to facilitate registrations for the Yoga 365 programme, making participation accessible to people across the country.

Technology and AI Driving the Future of Yoga

Highlighting the growing integration of technology in wellness practices, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, announced several digital initiatives under the Ayush Grid.

One of the key innovations includes an AI-based tool that helps Yoga practitioners correct their postures while performing Yogasanas. The tool aims to improve safety and effectiveness in Yoga practice, especially for beginners.

He also noted that advanced training modules such as Advanced Y-Break courses are now available on the Karmayogi Bharat platform, where over 10 lakh participants have already enrolled.

Experts Highlight Yoga’s Role in Combating Lifestyle Disorders

Addressing the gathering, Dr. H. R. Nagendra, President of the S-VYASA Society, emphasised the increasing relevance of Yoga in addressing modern lifestyle diseases.

He said Yoga has demonstrated significant potential as both a preventive and therapeutic approach for non-communicable diseases, and called for its integration into healthcare systems, education and workplace wellness programmes.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, described Yoga as:

“One of the greatest gifts of India to the world, representing a holistic philosophy that harmonises the mind, body and spirit.”

Large-Scale Participation at Yoga Mahotsav

The day began with a live demonstration of the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) at 7:00 AM at the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, attended by over 1,000 Yoga enthusiasts.

The CYP session included Yogasanas, Pranayama and meditation practices designed to improve flexibility, strength, balance and mental harmony.

The one-day Yoga Mahotsav–2026 also hosted three thematic technical sessions:

Yoga for the Geriatric Population

Business Module for Yoga Entrepreneurship

Yoga and Artificial Intelligence

These sessions brought together experts from Yoga, medicine, research institutions and allied sciences, creating a platform for knowledge exchange and scientific discussion on Yoga’s therapeutic potential.

In total, around 1,500 participants, including Yoga masters, scholars, policymakers, bureaucrats, corporate professionals and wellness practitioners, attended the event.

Countdown to International Day of Yoga 2026 Begins

Yoga Mahotsav–2026 marks the formal start of nationwide activities leading up to International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2026.

From Kartavya Path in New Delhi to global celebrations at the United Nations, the International Day of Yoga has emerged as a powerful symbol of India’s leadership in promoting holistic health, preventive healthcare and global wellness diplomacy.

With the 100-day countdown now underway, the Ministry of Ayush aims to mobilise millions of citizens worldwide to adopt Yoga as part of a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.