Tragedy at Old Dominion: ROTC Leader Killed in Terror-Related Shooting

A tragic incident unfolded at Virginia's Old Dominion University when a gunman opened fire, killing an ROTC leader and injuring two others. The attack, being investigated as a potential act of terrorism, was carried out by Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, a former Army National Guard member with a prior felony conviction.

The shooter's firearm had an obliterated serial number, complicating the investigation efforts. Law enforcement officials are working to trace the gun's origins. Jalloh, who reportedly shouted 'Allahu akbar' before the attack, was subdued and killed by ROTC students, preventing further casualties.

Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, a professor of military science and an ROTC leader, was identified as the deceased victim. Two others were injured in the attack. The shooting took place in the university's business school building and sparked a swift response from campus officers. Further investigation into Jalloh's early release from federal custody is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)