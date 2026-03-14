Escalation in Lebanon: Israel Strikes and Humanitarian Crisis Intensify
Israel has escalated its military operations in Lebanon, targeting infrastructure amid ongoing clashes with Hezbollah. The conflict has led to a significant humanitarian crisis, with at least 800,000 people displaced. The international community, led by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, is seeking emergency funding to address the growing humanitarian needs.
Israel intensified its military campaign in Lebanon on Friday, destroying a bridge in the south and issuing stern warnings of more attacks on the country's infrastructure. Israeli warplanes targeted Beirut's suburbs, while Hezbollah's leaders remained defiant in the face of growing hostilities.
The conflict, sparked by aggression between Israel and Hezbollah, has resulted in a humanitarian crisis, displacing at least 800,000 people. Lebanon's government is struggling to provide adequate shelter for those seeking refuge in Beirut, as the violence continues to escalate.
Amidst international concern, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Lebanon to seek $308 million in emergency funding, emphasizing the need for action over words. Meanwhile, Israel's military has defended its actions, claiming strategic necessity despite international law's restrictions on targeting civilian infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Hezbollah
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- airstrikes
- displacement
- humanitarian
- UN
- infrastructure
- crisis
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