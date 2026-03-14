Left Menu

Trio Nabbed After Foiled Heist in Maharashtra's Palghar

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with a failed attempt to break into a jewellery store in Palghar district, Maharashtra. The suspects were caught in Thane using CCTV and other technical evidence. They were apprehended while traveling in a tourist vehicle after a tip-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 14-03-2026 09:03 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 09:03 IST
Trio Nabbed After Foiled Heist in Maharashtra's Palghar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, three individuals have been apprehended following an attempted heist at a jewellery store in Maharashtra's Palghar district, according to police reports on Saturday.

The suspects, identified as Shafiq Lalan Ansari, Mehboob Jani Syed, and Shakir Sajid Sheikh, were traced to Thane city and caught after the crime occurred in the Naigaon area on March 4.

Authorities, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 2 Vasai, Pournima Chougule-Shringi, employed CCTV footage and technical expertise to track down the accused. A tourist vehicle used in the crime was intercepted along Ghodbunder Road, facilitating the successful arrest.

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026