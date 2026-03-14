Trio Nabbed After Foiled Heist in Maharashtra's Palghar
Three individuals have been arrested in connection with a failed attempt to break into a jewellery store in Palghar district, Maharashtra. The suspects were caught in Thane using CCTV and other technical evidence. They were apprehended while traveling in a tourist vehicle after a tip-off.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 14-03-2026 09:03 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 09:03 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, three individuals have been apprehended following an attempted heist at a jewellery store in Maharashtra's Palghar district, according to police reports on Saturday.
The suspects, identified as Shafiq Lalan Ansari, Mehboob Jani Syed, and Shakir Sajid Sheikh, were traced to Thane city and caught after the crime occurred in the Naigaon area on March 4.
Authorities, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 2 Vasai, Pournima Chougule-Shringi, employed CCTV footage and technical expertise to track down the accused. A tourist vehicle used in the crime was intercepted along Ghodbunder Road, facilitating the successful arrest.
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- Maharashtra
- Jewellery Store
- Thane
- crime
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- CCTV
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