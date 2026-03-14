Trump's Offshore Mineral Ambitions: Unleashing a Controversy

President Donald Trump issued an executive order in April 2025 aimed at exploiting offshore critical minerals, sparking a significant international controversy. By purporting to 'unleash' resources both within and outside U.S. jurisdiction, Trump's move faces potential backlash from the international community.

The order challenges the established framework of the Law of the Sea Convention, which governs global seabed resources, and it risks undermining the rules-based international order that the U.S. initially helped build. This raises concerns about potential legal repercussions from nations adhering to the Convention.

Mining firms, including Canadian company The Metals Company, are now seeking to operate in nodule-rich areas like the Clarion Clipperton Zone, situated within 'the Area,' a shared seabed zone. Their actions, likely to be deemed illegal by the International Seabed Authority, have garnered strong opposition from countries abiding by the Convention's terms.