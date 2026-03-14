Regional Tensions Rise: North Korea's Missile Launch Amid U.S.-South Korea Drills

North Korea has heightened regional tensions by launching a projectile towards the sea, which officials in South Korea and Japan suspect might be a ballistic missile. This development comes as the United States and South Korea are engaged in joint military exercises, intended as defensive maneuvers to tackle potential threats from North Korea.

The South Korean military issued a brief statement confirming the launch but offered no additional information. Japan's coast guard reported that the projectile fell into the sea, outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, based on information from the defense ministry.

The missile firing occurs amid ongoing defensive drills by Seoul and Washington, which North Korea deems provocative, labeling them as pre-war preparations. Diplomatic efforts continue, with South Korea's Prime Minister recently meeting U.S. President Donald Trump to explore reopening talks with North Korea, stalled since 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)