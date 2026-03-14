Disc Jockey's Faux Bomb Remark Sparks Airport Chaos

A disc jockey was detained at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after allegedly mentioning a bomb during an argument with airline staff. The incident involved Rajatesh Bera, a 40-year-old native of West Bengal, who was traveling to Raipur. Bera arrived late to the boarding gate, leading to the altercation.

According to police, the confrontation occurred after Bera was denied entry for missing the boarding window. During the argument, he allegedly made a bomb reference, prompting airline staff to alert authorities. A bomb threat assessment committee was convened to evaluate the situation's severity.

Bera, who claimed urgency due to his father's illness, was subsequently released on bail. Police registered a case against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, covering acts endangering life and public mischief. Investigations continue as officials review the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)