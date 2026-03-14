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Redefining 'Industry': Supreme Court Set to Address Decades-Old Debate

A nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear arguments on March 17 concerning the definition of 'industry' under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947. This follows years of conflicting interpretations, prompting a broader judicial review. The hearing aims to clarify these ambiguities and assess relevant legislative amendments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 11:51 IST
Redefining 'Industry': Supreme Court Set to Address Decades-Old Debate
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The Supreme Court of India, in a significant legal review, is poised to address a longstanding debate over the definition of 'industry' as set by the Industrial Disputes Act of 1947. Starting March 17, a nine-judge Constitution bench will delve into the matter, which holds considerable implications for labor and industrial law.

Chaired by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, the bench seeks to reassess prior judicial interpretations, especially the landmark decision in the 1978 Bangalore Water Supply case. This follows mixed rulings over the decades and aims to settle questions about what enterprises, including governmental welfare schemes, qualify as 'industrial activities.'

The bench will also consider the impact of the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, and the dormant Industrial Disputes (Amendment) Act, 1982. Both pieces of legislation potentially influence the current legal interpretation of 'industry.' The court has invited parties involved to update or submit fresh written submissions by February 28, ahead of the decisive hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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