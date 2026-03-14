Nationwide Debate: The Complexities of Menstrual Leave in India

The Supreme Court of India has sparked diverse opinions by rejecting a plea for a nationwide menstrual leave policy. This decision highlights concerns that such a policy might reinforce gender stereotypes, impacting women's employment prospects.

Senior advocate Karuna Nundy suggests a balanced approach, advocating for a voluntary one-day leave per month for women experiencing menstrual pain. Activist Yogita Bhayana urges that denying such leave could unjustly hamper women's career opportunities, stressing the need for corporate responsibility.

Despite differing opinions, many agree that state governments should take the lead. Activist Ranjana Kumari emphasizes that menstrual leave should not be mandatory but available upon necessity. The debate underlines the importance of sensitizing society to women's health needs while safeguarding employment chances.

(With inputs from agencies.)