Left Menu

Nationwide Debate: The Complexities of Menstrual Leave in India

The Supreme Court of India declined a plea for nationwide menstrual leave, citing potential reinforcement of gender stereotypes. While some advocate for voluntary provisions, others emphasize stronger legal protections. The debate highlights the health, employment, and societal aspects of menstrual leave policies, calling for state involvement and societal sensitization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 13:58 IST
Nationwide Debate: The Complexities of Menstrual Leave in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has sparked diverse opinions by rejecting a plea for a nationwide menstrual leave policy. This decision highlights concerns that such a policy might reinforce gender stereotypes, impacting women's employment prospects.

Senior advocate Karuna Nundy suggests a balanced approach, advocating for a voluntary one-day leave per month for women experiencing menstrual pain. Activist Yogita Bhayana urges that denying such leave could unjustly hamper women's career opportunities, stressing the need for corporate responsibility.

Despite differing opinions, many agree that state governments should take the lead. Activist Ranjana Kumari emphasizes that menstrual leave should not be mandatory but available upon necessity. The debate underlines the importance of sensitizing society to women's health needs while safeguarding employment chances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026