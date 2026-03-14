Deliberate Attack: Explosion Rocks Jewish School in Amsterdam

An explosion lightly damaged a Jewish school in Amsterdam early Saturday, described by the city's mayor as a 'deliberate attack against the Jewish community'.

The blast occurred at an upscale residential neighborhood school on Amsterdam's south side, damaging a rainpipe and charring an outer wall without causing injuries. Mayor Femke Halsema emphasized the gravity of the situation, promising increased security measures at Jewish institutions.

Halsema condemned the act as 'cowardly aggression' against the Jewish community amid rising antisemitism. Following a synagogue arson in Rotterdam, this attack has heightened concerns, leading Prime Minister Rob Jetten to assure full attention towards Jewish safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)