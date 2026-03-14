Meerut's Eid Vigil: Police Deploy 'Red Card' Strategy to Maintain Peace

To preempt any law and order disruptions during Eid festivities, Meerut Police will be issuing 'red card' notices to nearly 100 individuals flagged as potential concerns due to their past activities. This preventive measure, which serves as a warning, seeks to track and deter those likely to cause disturbances.

Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey revealed that dialogue with Islamic clerics and mosque management committees across 544 mosques and 146 Eidgahs has been crucial this year. They have assured that no prayers will be conducted on roads, aiming for a peaceful celebration. Pandey also dispelled rumors about passport revocations for violators, clarifying there are no such new directives.

In addition, Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed a thorough review of records from the past five years to identify individuals involved in festival-related tensions. The red card initiative serves as a stern warning with the possibility of invoking the National Security Act for serious breaches, ensuring a secure and harmonious Eid.

(With inputs from agencies.)