Hamas Urges Caution: A Call for Regional Stability Amid Tensions

In a significant development, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has issued a call to Iran, urging it to exercise caution and refrain from targeting neighboring countries. The statement comes as Hamas reaffirms Tehran's right to respond to U.S.-Israeli aggressions, a notable public stance on Iranian policies.

The group emphasized Iran's right to respond to aggression in line with international norms, while also urging regional powers and international organizations to halt ongoing hostilities immediately. The announcement coincides with a fragile ceasefire with Israel, amid renewed violence.

Concurrently, the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthis in Yemen have displayed solidarity with Tehran. Hezbollah retaliated against Israel following the killing of Iran's supreme leader, prompting an Israeli counteroffensive. Meanwhile, the Houthis, who previously targeted Israel-affiliated ships, have yet to resume attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)