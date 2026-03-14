NPA to Introduce Lifestyle Audits for Prosecutors in Anti-Corruption Integrity Drive

South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will begin implementing lifestyle audits for its officials, starting with senior leadership, in a move aimed at strengthening integrity, transparency and public trust in the country’s prosecutorial system.

The announcement was made by National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Andy Mothibi during a media briefing this week, where he outlined new measures designed to reinforce accountability across the organisation.

The initiative comes amid broader efforts within the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster to tighten governance and combat corruption within public institutions.

Phased rollout to begin with senior leadership

Mothibi said the lifestyle audit programme will be implemented in phases, beginning with the NPA’s top leadership structures.

The audits will initially cover members of the Executive Committee (ExCo) and Management Committee (ManCo), with other officials — particularly those working in high-risk operational environments — to follow in later stages.

“The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has called for all entities under the Justice Portfolio and the Justice Crime Prevention and Security Cluster to implement lifestyle audits,” Mothibi said.

He explained that the measure will go beyond the current financial disclosure framework regulated by the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA).

The NPA has been evaluating the feasibility of the programme for some time and has now taken a formal decision to proceed.

Lifestyle audits to strengthen trust in justice system

According to the NDPP, lifestyle audits will serve as a proactive integrity safeguard, ensuring that prosecutors’ declared income and financial interests align with their observable lifestyle and financial activities.

“A lifestyle audit is a proactive integrity measure designed to strengthen trust and accountability. It ensures that declared income and financial interests align with observable standards in line with governance standards,” Mothibi said.

He noted that the NPA already conducts regular integrity checks through its Ethics and Accountability Programme, which includes some elements similar to lifestyle auditing.

However, the new programme is expected to significantly expand the scope and formalise oversight mechanisms.

“As a key institution within the criminal justice system, the NPA has a duty to the public to ensure that its staff can be trusted to deliver justice to the people of South Africa,” he added.

Allegations of prosecutorial interference under investigation

During the briefing, Mothibi also addressed recent allegations that certain prosecutors may have interfered in investigations and prosecutions involving commercial crime cases.

The claims relate specifically to cases within the Gauteng Local Division of the High Court in Johannesburg.

Mothibi said the allegations are being treated with seriousness and are currently under investigation.

“We are taking these allegations very seriously. The NPA’s Office for Ethics and Accountability will thoroughly investigate these allegations,” he said.

Preliminary findings in some cases have already been shared publicly through the media, while more complex investigations remain ongoing.

The NDPP pledged that the NPA would keep the public informed once the investigations are concluded.

“Where the findings reveal any malfeasance or misconduct, appropriate consequence management measures will be put in place,” he said.

Strong legal defence in civil litigation cases

Mothibi also addressed the issue of civil litigation against the NPA, which often arises from prosecutorial decisions.

He said the NPA’s Legal Affairs Division (LAD) has successfully defended most of these claims.

According to the NDPP, the organisation currently maintains an 81.3% success rate in defending cases involving allegations of malicious prosecution or unlawful detention.

This legal performance has contributed to a reduction in financial liabilities linked to such claims.

Payments related to civil litigation declined from approximately R9.7 million in the 2023/2024 financial year to R5.5 million in 2024/2025.

The NPA is now implementing further measures aimed at reducing litigation risks even further.

These include strengthening training and guidance for prosecutors to ensure legally sound prosecutorial decisions and improved case management.

Lessons from commissions of inquiry shaping reforms

The Legal Affairs Division is also analysing findings from various commissions of inquiry and parliamentary oversight processes, including the work of the Ad Hoc Committee on state capture-related matters.

Insights from these reviews are being used in internal reflection sessions at management level to identify institutional reforms and strengthen prosecutorial practice.

These measures form part of the NPA’s broader effort to enhance governance, accountability and professional standards across South Africa’s prosecutorial system.

Integrity reforms come amid broader justice system reforms

The introduction of lifestyle audits aligns with wider reforms underway within South Africa’s justice sector to combat corruption and restore confidence in the rule of law.

By strengthening internal oversight and accountability, the NPA aims to ensure that prosecutors operate with high ethical standards and independence, reinforcing the credibility of the criminal justice system.