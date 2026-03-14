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Notorious Gangster Lucky Nabbed: A Major Breakthrough for Delhi Police

A 26-year-old man, reportedly linked with the Kapil Sangwan gang, was arrested in Haryana. Known for involvement in multiple criminal activities, he was wanted for a shooting incident in Delhi. Lucky, the accused, had been evading capture and was found trying to reconnect with his gang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:34 IST
Notorious Gangster Lucky Nabbed: A Major Breakthrough for Delhi Police
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In a significant operation, Delhi Police have apprehended a 26-year-old man linked to the notorious Kapil Sangwan gang. The suspect, known as Lucky alias Bhawani, was captured in Haryana's Mahendergarh district, following an intensive manhunt.

Authorities report that Lucky had been evading trial in a high-profile shooting case in Delhi's Bijwasan area, with active non-bailable warrants issued by a Dwarka court. His criminal record includes multiple charges of murder, extortion, and robbery.

Lucky's arrest came after police intercepted his attempt to reconnect with gang members during a visit to Ambala jail. He is now in judicial custody as investigations continue into his criminal activities across Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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