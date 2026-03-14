Daylight Assassination: Gangster Murder Rocks Karunagappally
A murder accused gangster, Aluva Atul, was brutally killed in daylight in Karunagappally. The attack involved a chase and assault with weapons, leading to his death. Police arrested four suspects and launched a manhunt for others. Authorities have intensified border checks and formed a special investigation team.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling act of violence, a murder accused and known gangster, Aluva Atul, was killed in broad daylight in Karunagappally. The dramatic confrontation unfolded on National Highway 66 as Atul's vehicle was pursued and forced into a ditch by assailants armed with sticks and sharp weapons.
Authorities have swung into action, arresting four individuals, including two suspected attackers, while continuing the hunt for others involved in the fatal assault that occurred around 11 a.m. Police have sealed all interstate and district borders to prevent the escape of any suspects.
The local law enforcement assures a thorough investigation into the incident, emphasizing zero tolerance for such violent activities. A special team has been deployed, and the vehicle used in the attack has been confiscated as evidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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