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UAE Cracks Down on Misinformation: Arrests and Trials Loom

The United Arab Emirates has detained ten individuals of various nationalities for posting misleading video clips on social media amid regional tensions with Iran. These actions, using AI to falsify explosive events, are claimed to undermine national security. Legal proceedings are underway, with severe penalties expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-03-2026 05:10 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 05:10 IST
UAE Cracks Down on Misinformation: Arrests and Trials Loom
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has launched a significant crackdown on misinformation, arresting ten individuals of different nationalities for allegedly posting misleading content on social media platforms. The arrests come against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions due to the war in Iran.

According to a statement from UAE Attorney-General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, these actions, which included fabricating video footage of explosions and military incidents, were aimed at misleading the public and sabotaging national security. Al Shamsi emphasized that the misuse of digital platforms would not be tolerated.

Legal proceedings have commenced, with charges that could lead to imprisonment and substantial fines. The UAE's firm stance underscores its commitment to safeguarding national stability and ensuring that the public is not swayed by false narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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