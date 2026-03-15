Decades of Environmental Advocacy: MC Mehta's Case Concludes

The Supreme Court's closure of the MC Mehta case marks the end of a significant chapter in India's environmental jurisprudence. Filed in 1985 by the renowned environmental lawyer and advocate MC Mehta, the case focused on addressing the severe air pollution issues plaguing Delhi and its surrounding regions.

M C Mehta, whose legal career has been dedicated to environmental conservation including the protection of the Taj Mahal, began his Supreme Court advocacy in 1983. Over decades, his efforts led to landmark judgments and initiatives aimed at curbing pollution nationwide.

On March 12, the apex court formally concluded the proceedings, directing pending applications to be registered separately. Chief Justice Surya Kant underscored the importance of closing the case as a procedural necessity, while appreciating its vast impact on environmental governance in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)