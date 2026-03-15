Supreme Court Demands Action Plan for Ganga Encroachments

The Supreme Court has taken a firm stand against illegal constructions along the banks of the Ganga river, directing the Centre to produce a detailed report on the measures undertaken to address these encroachments.

Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan have called for clarity on the implementation of notifications concerning the river's rejuvenation and management, pressing the government to outline any obstacles faced by the National Mission for Clean Ganga Authority.

The case, a significant ecological concern highlighted by petitioner Ashok Kumar Sinha, will be scrutinized further, with the Court demanding accountability from the states within the Ganga basin and emphasizing the protection of the river's vital ecosystems, such as habitats for freshwater dolphins.

(With inputs from agencies.)