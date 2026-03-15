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Ukraine's Expertise: Middle East's Answer to Iranian Drone Threats

Ukraine seeks monetary and technological compensation for aiding Middle Eastern countries against Iranian drones. President Zelenskiy emphasizes Kyiv's expertise, noting teams were sent to Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia for assessments. Gulf nations look to Ukraine's experience in counter-drone strategies as they face Iranian attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 14:06 IST
Ukraine's Expertise: Middle East's Answer to Iranian Drone Threats
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In a strategic move, Ukraine is offering its expertise to Middle Eastern countries to help counter the rising threat of Iranian kamikaze drones. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine's intention to seek financial and technological compensation for this assistance.

Specialist teams have been dispatched to several countries, including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, to conduct expert assessments and share operational insights into their successful defense strategies. These Gulf states, already expending significant resources to counter Iran's aerial attacks, are looking to Ukraine's seasoned experience.

Zelenskiy clarified Ukraine's neutral stance, emphasizing that their involvement is solely for protective measures and not military engagement against Iran. Discussions on the exact terms of compensation for their support, particularly in technology and funding, are still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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