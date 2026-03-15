Ukraine's Expertise: Middle East's Answer to Iranian Drone Threats

In a strategic move, Ukraine is offering its expertise to Middle Eastern countries to help counter the rising threat of Iranian kamikaze drones. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine's intention to seek financial and technological compensation for this assistance.

Specialist teams have been dispatched to several countries, including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, to conduct expert assessments and share operational insights into their successful defense strategies. These Gulf states, already expending significant resources to counter Iran's aerial attacks, are looking to Ukraine's seasoned experience.

Zelenskiy clarified Ukraine's neutral stance, emphasizing that their involvement is solely for protective measures and not military engagement against Iran. Discussions on the exact terms of compensation for their support, particularly in technology and funding, are still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)