Call for Expert Committee to Streamline Tax Litigation Process

A Parliamentary panel has advised the income tax department to form an 'Expert Litigation Committee' designed to streamline the process of tax dispute cases before they reach the High Courts or Supreme Court.

The Standing Committee on Finance highlighted the department's lackluster success rate — a mere 12.07% at the High Court and 14.50% at the ITAT in 2024-25. This is indicative of deeper systemic issues, rather than isolated cases. It emphasized that decisions to appeal should be based on legal merits instead of merely surpassing monetary limits.

The panel recommends that such an Expert Litigation Committee is vital to avoid costly and unnecessary litigations, thereby relieving the judicial infrastructure while protecting taxpayers from undue harassment.