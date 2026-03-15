Left Menu

Call for Expert Committee to Streamline Tax Litigation Process

A Parliamentary panel recommends the creation of an 'Expert Litigation Committee' to improve tax litigation efficiency. Concerned by the low success rate of the income tax department's appeals, the panel urges a shift in focus from monetary thresholds to sound legal interpretation to mitigate costs and streamline processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 14:58 IST
Call for Expert Committee to Streamline Tax Litigation Process
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Parliamentary panel has advised the income tax department to form an 'Expert Litigation Committee' designed to streamline the process of tax dispute cases before they reach the High Courts or Supreme Court.

The Standing Committee on Finance highlighted the department's lackluster success rate — a mere 12.07% at the High Court and 14.50% at the ITAT in 2024-25. This is indicative of deeper systemic issues, rather than isolated cases. It emphasized that decisions to appeal should be based on legal merits instead of merely surpassing monetary limits.

The panel recommends that such an Expert Litigation Committee is vital to avoid costly and unnecessary litigations, thereby relieving the judicial infrastructure while protecting taxpayers from undue harassment.

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026