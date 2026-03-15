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Deadly Ambush in Plateau: A Dire Warning on Nigeria's Security Crisis

In Nigeria's Plateau state, gunmen ambushed and killed security personnel, raising alarm on the ongoing security crisis. Twenty individuals, including military officers, perished in the attack. While no group has claimed responsibility, the state government plans to intensify security measures as the region battles increasing threats from armed groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 15-03-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 17:57 IST
Deadly Ambush in Plateau: A Dire Warning on Nigeria's Security Crisis
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  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In Plateau state, Nigeria, a deadly ambush against security personnel highlights the ongoing security crisis plaguing the region, as reported by state officials. The attack occurred on Friday in the Kanam area, where gunmen killed 20 personnel, including revered military figures and local operatives.

The Kanam Development Association (KADA) reports that these communities have faced repeated violence from armed groups involved in cattle rustling, kidnappings, and property destruction. Despite ongoing threats, no group has taken responsibility for the ambush.

This incident is another chapter in Nigeria's multifaceted security challenges, exacerbated by militant factions such as Boko Haram. Efforts to tackle the crisis have gained international attention, with U.S. troops now aiding the fight against insecurity in West Africa.

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