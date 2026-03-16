Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Two brothers have been placed under formal investigation in France for allegedly planning a 'deadly and antisemitic' attack, according to France's counterterrorism prosecutor's office (PNAT).

The men, a 22-year-old engineering student and his 20-year-old unemployed brother, were apprehended last Tuesday. Authorities discovered a semi-automatic firearm, acid, and an ISIS flag in their car during a roadside stop near a prison in northern France, PNAT reported.

Security has been heightened around Jewish places of worship in France amid rising concerns over antisemitic acts, which have surged following geopolitical tensions involving U.S., Israel, and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)