Iran's Crackdown: Arrests Over Alleged Spy Links Amid Rising Tensions
Iran has detained 500 individuals accused of espionage and sharing sensitive data as tensions rise with Israel and the U.S. Half of these cases involve severe allegations, linking suspects to providing strike location details. Arrests spanned across regions, highlighting increased security measures amidst ongoing conflicts.
Iran has apprehended 500 individuals accused of espionage and sharing sensitive information with adversaries, according to the Islamic Republic's police chief. This follows continued airstrikes by Israeli and U.S. fighter jets.
Among these arrests, half involved grave accusations, such as providing intelligence on strike locations, yet the exact timing remains undisclosed. Earlier reports indicated arrests in multiple regions.
In northwestern Iran, 20 individuals were accused of espionage connected to Israel, while northeastern arrests involved espionage on economic and security sites. As tensions with the U.S. and Israel escalate, officials suggest foreign powers are fueling unrest, leading to increased detentions.
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