UK Pledges £5 Million in Emergency Aid for Lebanon Amid Regional Conflict
British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced the UK's commitment of over £5 million in emergency funding to support Lebanon's humanitarian efforts amidst regional conflict. Cooper condemned Hezbollah's actions, emphasizing the need for diplomatic measures. The UK supports Lebanon's ban on Hezbollah’s military activities and backs its military forces for security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 05:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 05:50 IST
British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced the UK's allocation of more than £5 million to aid Lebanon in its humanitarian efforts during ongoing regional strife.
Cooper condemned the acts of Hezbollah, backed by Iran, as detrimental to Lebanese interests and urged immediate cessation of hostilities.
The UK endorses Lebanon's decision to prohibit Hezbollah's military operations, continuing its support for Lebanon's Armed Forces to ensure regional security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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