UK Pledges £5 Million in Emergency Aid for Lebanon Amid Regional Conflict

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced the UK's allocation of more than £5 million to aid Lebanon in its humanitarian efforts during ongoing regional strife.

Cooper condemned the acts of Hezbollah, backed by Iran, as detrimental to Lebanese interests and urged immediate cessation of hostilities.

The UK endorses Lebanon's decision to prohibit Hezbollah's military operations, continuing its support for Lebanon's Armed Forces to ensure regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)