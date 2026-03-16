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International Influence: U.S. 'Pro-Family' Group Fuels Anti-LGBT Legislation in Senegal and Beyond

A U.S. 'pro-family' group, MassResistance, collaborates with Senegalese activists to push anti-LGBT legislation, capitalizing on a more restrictive U.S. administration. This initiative impacts the global fight against HIV/AIDS and raises concerns over the forced hiding and migration of LGBT individuals due to heightened legal penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:02 IST
International Influence: U.S. 'Pro-Family' Group Fuels Anti-LGBT Legislation in Senegal and Beyond

Senegal's recent approval of a tougher anti-LGBT law unveils the growing influence of an alliance between local activists and the U.S.-based group, MassResistance, known for its stance against same-sex marriage and LGBT rights.

This collaboration intensified with the U.S. administration's shift towards a more restrictive approach concerning LGBT rights, according to a Reuters investigation.

Health experts express concerns over how these legal developments may worsen HIV/AIDS challenges, particularly among men who have sex with men, and could prompt further social ostracization of LGBT communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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