Germany Cautious on U.S. Assistance Request in Strait of Hormuz

The German government is uncertain about any formal request from the United States for assistance in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a government spokesperson.

In a briefing on Monday, the spokesperson expressed doubt about what constitutes such an 'official request' in this scenario.

Moreover, it was highlighted that neither the United States nor Israel consulted Germany before the conflict, and Washington had clearly stated at the war's commencement that European assistance was not needed or wanted.

(With inputs from agencies.)