Germany Warns of Escalating Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon

Germany expressed grave concern over recent developments in Lebanon, warning of a possible significant worsening of the humanitarian situation if Israel proceeds with a major ground offensive. A government spokesperson in Berlin underscored the need for caution in this tense region.

With the looming threat of increased conflict, Germany has voiced its apprehensions about the fragile state of humanitarian conditions in Lebanon. The government urged all parties to consider the potential humanitarian toll as tensions rise.

Amid these tensions, Germany welcomed ongoing diplomatic efforts to restart discussions between Israel and Lebanon, emphasizing conflict resolution as a priority. Authorities hope renewed dialogues could help avert a humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)