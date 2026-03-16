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Tragic Plunge: Mystery Surrounds Fatal Fall of Father and Daughter

In a distressing event, a private school operator allegedly jumped from the 23rd floor of a building with his young daughter, resulting in their deaths. The incident is shrouded in mystery, with the deceased's history of COVID-related vision loss highlighted as a possible trigger for the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:10 IST
Tragic Plunge: Mystery Surrounds Fatal Fall of Father and Daughter
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  • Country:
  • India

A private school operator and his two-year-old daughter tragically died after he allegedly jumped off the 23rd floor of a residential building in Sector 102 on Monday morning.

The man, identified as Rahul Vijayran from Delhi, lived in Tower 9 but jumped from another tower, raising suspicions in the case.

Family members disclosed that Rahul had suffered vision loss due to COVID-19, which may have contributed to his distress. The police continue to investigate the incident, as no suicide note was found.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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