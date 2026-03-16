Tragic Plunge: Mystery Surrounds Fatal Fall of Father and Daughter

A private school operator and his two-year-old daughter tragically died after he allegedly jumped off the 23rd floor of a residential building in Sector 102 on Monday morning.

The man, identified as Rahul Vijayran from Delhi, lived in Tower 9 but jumped from another tower, raising suspicions in the case.

Family members disclosed that Rahul had suffered vision loss due to COVID-19, which may have contributed to his distress. The police continue to investigate the incident, as no suicide note was found.

(With inputs from agencies.)