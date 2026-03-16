Andhra Pradesh's Commitment to Minority Welfare and Development

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu affirmed on Monday the TDP-led NDA government's dedication to the welfare and development of Muslims and other minority communities. Speaking at a state-organized Iftar party, Naidu highlighted initiatives aimed at uplifting economic and political status among minority groups.

Naidu outlined several welfare projects such as the NTR Bharosa pension scheme, benefiting over 4.3 lakh Muslims, and educational initiatives like 'Thalliki Vandanam' and post-matric scholarships. He announced the provision of support for religious leaders, and plans to operationalize Haj Houses in Kadapa and Vijayawada.

Highlighting a significant budget increase for minority welfare, the Chief Minister stressed the government's commitment to protecting Waqf properties and facilitating Haj pilgrimages. The Noor Basha Federation's conversion into the Dudekula Muslim Finance Corporation marks a strategic move to enhance financial support for the community.